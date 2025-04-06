ProRodeo Hall of Fame stock contractor Cervi passes away

ProRodeo Hall of Fame stock contractor Mike Cervi, who was named the 2022 Legend of PRORODEO, passed away Wednesday, March 19. He was 88 years old.

Mike’s history with PRORODEO dates back to the 1950s when his family purchased their ranch near Sterling, Colo. Cervi began work as a foreman, but by 1964 was purchasing cattle from across the country, including a herd from Oregon that was reportedly the biggest livestock sale ever in Colorado at the time. He took another step in his career in PRORODEO in 1974 when he purchased Billy Minick Rodeo Company, which is now known as Cervi Championship Rodeo.

Cervi quickly became one of the top stock contractors in PRORODEO, servicing some of the biggest PRCA rodeos across the country. He routinely provided stock for Albuquerque, Nampa, Idaho and Waco, Texas. In 1983, Cervi was named the PRCA Stock Contractor of the Year. He received the same honor in 2001.

Along with providing stock, he also played a role in producing large rodeos across the U.S., including RodeoHouston, the National Western Stock Show & Rodeo in Denver and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. Mike was inducted into the inaugural class of the RodeoHouston Hall of Fame on March 17, 2024.

Cervi’s animals have become a mainstay at the National Finals Rodeo for many years. Some of the original Cervi horse bloodlines are still being passed down today at the Cervi Ranch.

The family is responsible for some of the biggest star-studded horses in PRORODEO history. Descent, one of Cervi’s top horses in the 1960s, was a six-time Bucking Horse of the Year. Descent is in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. Most recently, Womanizer was named the 2020 PRCA Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year and still makes trips to the NFR.

Cervi’s accolades didn’t stop there. He received the Ben Johnson Memorial Award from the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in 2015. In 2022, he became the 17th person to be named Legend of PRORODEO. Others include household names in PRORODEO, including Jake Barnes , Jim Shoulders, Clem McSpadden, Harry Vold, Larry Mahan, Shawn Davis, Dean Oliver, Don Gay, Benny Binion, Mel Potter , Neal Gay, Michael Gaughan, Keith Martin, Cotton Rosser, Bob Tallman and Clint Johnson .

Cervi’s passion for PRORODEO extended well beyond providing stock. For 21 years he served on the board of directors for the PRCA. He was also inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2003, allowing his legacy and all he contributed to the sport to live on forever.

Much of the knowledge Cervi gained over the course of his more than seven decades in rodeo was passed down to his two sons, Binion and Chase.

The two boys took over Cervi Championship Rodeo over two decades ago. Binion serves as the executive director. Chase, a two-time NFR Pickup Man of the Year, ensures the health and safety of all the stock at Cervi Ranch.

“Mike loved the Western world and did it his way on his own,” Binion said in a text.

Cervi was preceded in death by his eldest son, Mike Jr., who was married to Sherry Cervi . He is survived by his sons, Binion Cervi (wife Hannah) and Chase Cervi (wife Carley); His sister, Carla Cervi, and his cherished granddaughters, Reagan (6), Reese (3), and Clay (3 months).