Protect IRA conservation, Partnership funds

OKLAHOMA CITY – National Farmers Union should fight to protect the conservation funds in the Inflation Reduction Act and the Partnerships for Climate Smart Commodities, Jon Doggett, a consultant who was previously CEO of the National Corn Growers Association and a lobbyist for the American Farm Bureau Federation, said here this week at the NFU annual convention.

Doggett pointed out that those programs are voluntary, and incentive-based programs that encourage farmers to reduce their carbon emissions. The alternative, he said, would be regulations that would force farmers to comply with rules to reduce emissions and address climate change.

The IRA includes $20 billion for conservation.

“That is a lot of money even in Washington,” Doggett said. Farmers should view this as a long-term investment, he added.

“I am hopeful that we have a tag that says, ‘This was produced using climate-smart agriculture.’ We need to be putting on food what it is that we are doing,” he added.

Doggett noted that when he worked for Farm Bureau, he lobbied against any actions on climate change, but the issue has not gone away.

At that time, “in Washington we gathered into our camps,” he said. “Fossil fuels funded the right, environmentalists didn’t know how fighting climate change would work, and agriculture groups said everyone will die of starvation and there is no such thing as climate change.”

Doggett said he wrote a lot of the Farm Bureau rhetoric and now says, “Why were so many of us so stupid for so long? We were not looking for solutions. We wasted 20 years.”

Noting that there is a sign in a bar in Baker, Mont., that says, “Bring us another oil boom, this time we won’t screw it up,” Doggett said farmers should think of the IRA conservation funding and the Partnerships for Climate Smart Commodities as the equivalent of an oil boom “because we have a history of farmers and ranchers working in a partnership with the federal government doing things that are good for them and the communities that surround them.”

Doggett concluded, “If this doesn’t work, 10 years from now when the climate is appreciably worse and if we have a different kind of administration in Washington, you are going to have regulations imposed on you.”