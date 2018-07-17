Protecting Milk Integrity Initiative urges people to sign petition to take back the word ‘milk’

As a branch of the American Dairy Coalition, the Protecting Milk Integrity Initiative works to advocate for the proper use of federally standardized terms established for the word "milk" on product labels. In an effort to provide clarity and consistency for consumers across the nation, ADC is urging the Food and Drug Administration to stop allowing the wrongful use of the word "milk" in branding on non-milk, plant-based alternative products. It is time to end this confusion and protect the nutritious, wholesome and pure reputation of milk that is confirmed in the current FDA Standard of Identity.

The dairy industry is in a state of crisis.

​Dairy farms are going out of business at an alarming rate and the price of milk continues to decline. Meanwhile, the sales of plant-based alternatives are up 61 percent over the past five years and are projected to continue to gain market share into the future. As the consumption of fluid milk continues to decrease, we simply can no longer stand by and let deceitful plant-based alternative beverage marketing tactics slide by unchallenged.

It's time to take back the word "milk."

It appears an upcoming FDA hearing could open the door to a new definition of milk, which would allow plant-based products to legally use the FDA standard when labeling plant-based alternative products. We must not let this happen.

Non-dairy plant alternatives are not equivalent to milk in nutrient value, despite their marketing techniques that attempt to brand them as so. These dishonest branding techniques make it extremely difficult for consumers to select products that will meet their dietary needs and the needs of their children.

We are asking you to send in written comments and, if possible, testify in person at this FDA hearing: July 26, 2018, 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. EST, Hilton Washington DC/Rockville Hotel, 1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852.

Electronic or written comments on this public hearing must be received no later than Aug. 27, 2018.

Your comments should be based on EPA's request for consideration to modernize their standards of identity to provide more flexibility for the development of healthier products while making sure consumers have accurate information about these food products.

View a comprehensive list of talking points go to http://files.constantcontact.com/a653daa8501/0d90b3ac-4074-490f-9ead-eebb8146c30b.pdf.

For more information on the FDA public hearing and how to submit your comments for Docket No. FDA–2018–N–2381, go to http://files.constantcontact.com/a653daa8501/db55eb68-a71b-4dca-abfb-201e2f46cd5f.pdf.