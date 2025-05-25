Protecting water supplies requires sunshine, cooperation

You might have read recently about how the Northern Integrated Supply Project is contributing $100 million to a fund for projects to improve the Cache la Poudre River in northeastern Colorado. That funding is part of an agreement with the nonprofit group Save the Poudre that will conclude a federal lawsuit against the project.

It’s an outcome that both sides can accept because of the importance of both the Poudre River and a much-needed water supply to communities throughout the region.

The agreement should catch the attention of Denver Metro water providers who are looking to export existing irrigation water supplies out of Northeastern Colorado to serve their future customers.

For background, NISP was conceived in the 1990s and early 2000s to provide water to the emerging communities of the Northern Front Range. The project will consist of two off-channel reservoirs, one located northwest of Fort Collins and one north of Greeley. It also anticipates exchanges of water with nearby farmers eliminating the dry-up of some agricultural land in the future.

Throughout the lengthy permitting process for NISP, the public has had many opportunities to offer comments and concerns to federal, state and local officials. Some of the concerns were incorporated into mitigation and improvement requirements associated with the project, and all written comments were addressed specifically in the Final Environmental Impact Statement produced by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The $100 million settlement of the federal litigation identifies even more improvements that can be made in the region beyond those required by permitting agencies.

Unfortunately, actions by certain Denver metro-area water providers that anticipate removing water from northeastern Colorado do not undergo such robust scrutiny. Oftentimes, advocates for water resources in the region learn about potential water transfers only when an item appears on a meeting agenda of a metro-area water provider. By then it is too late to consider the regional economic, environmental and social impacts that such a change could produce. Frequently, these water deals are brokered by third parties who quietly accumulate water and land assets to present them behind closed doors in neat and tidy packages to thirsty cities. There are few, if any, opportunities to discuss how these water transfers will impact local communities in northeastern Colorado or how these impacts could be mitigated by those who seek to move water to the Denver Metro area.

The residents who receive water from NISP participants are going to pay billions of dollars to develop water resources for their communities while addressing concerns in the Poudre River watershed. At the same time Denver Metro communities are working to undercut the existing supplies that previous northeastern Colorado residents have invested in and relied upon for decades.

Water providers in the Denver area need to be part of the long-term solution to how our northeast Colorado communities remain vibrant, not distant parties to single point-in-time transactions that consents to a perpetual benefit to communities beyond the horizon.

If native water supplies must depart for the Denver Metro area from northeastern Colorado, it is appropriate that the new water user should not just pay for the costs to acquire water but also offset the impacts to northeastern Colorado’s degraded quality of life, and diminished regional economy. All of our futures are diminished by the loss of water from our region. Public processes and mitigation can lessen, to a degree, the perpetual impacts such a loss will endure.