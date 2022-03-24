Protein producers give back to local communities on Meat In Day
This year’s National Ag Week overlapped with “Meat In” Day in Colorado, which celebrates the contributions of livestock production and agriculture, while also uplifting those in need and supporting local causes. Colorado Cattlemen’s Association joined its counterparts and friends in the industry to celebrate the second annual Meat In Day.
“Meat In Day 2022 was another great reminder of the dedication and commitment of Colorado’s livestock industries to serve others,” commented Steve Wooten, CCA president. “We appreciate not only livestock producers for spearheading events across the state, but also consumers for joining in and celebrating the shared connections between rural and urban Colorado.”
At Sterling Livestock Commission, over $150,000 was raised to benefit Angels of America’s Fallen and the John McMahon family. Manager Jason Santomaso told the Sterling Journal Advocate the support from the local community was gratifying in the face of increased economic and cultural pressures being exerted on Colorado’s agriculture, especially the livestock industry. He hopes that, over time, the event, and others like it around the state, will begin to draw urbanites out into the hinterland and learn more about agriculture.
“If we could get the urban area to come out to see what agriculture does, I think we could make a difference,” Santomaso said. “We have to find a way to get our message out there.”
It is reported that at Meat In Day gatherings across the state, over 10,000 people participated in the different events and around $175,000 was raised for local groups and charities, including fire departments, FFA and 4-H chapters, families in need, and programs fighting food insecurity.
