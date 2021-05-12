PTK honor society inducts 26 Aggies

CURTIS, Neb. – Twenty-six students were inducted Wednesday as members into the Alpha Iota Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society at Curtis.

Initiates gathered with current PTK members for the annual candle-lighting installation ceremony at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

Since classes during May 2020 were remote, the group represents initiates from 2020 and 2021.

The academic honorary recognizes academic achievements of students attending a two-year college. It provides opportunities for growth and development through honors, leadership and service.

PTK officers, new and previously inducted initiates gathered May 5 for a ceremony at the NCTA Education Center. (Front row, L to R) Elsi Rodewald, Macy Zentner, James Lee, Olivia Nyberg, Allison Wilkens, Paige McKenzie, and Taylor Sayer. (Back row, L to R) Alexx Malchow, Taylor Hendrix, Amy Egelhoff, Carli Anderson, Nicole Wright, Addison Villwok, Darci Reimers, and Faculty Sponsor Eric Reed.



“Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 2.5 million members and 1,275 chapters,” said Eric Reed, faculty advisor and associate professor in General Education.

Leadership of PTK for 2020-21 was President Taylor Sayer, Cambridge; Vice President, Nicole Wright; and Secretary-Treasurer, Addison Villwok, Randolph.

Inductees for 2021 to Alpha Iota Tau chapter were:

Carli Anderson, North Platte

Riley Borgerding, Blue Rapids, Kan.

Gillian Brinker, Anchorage, Alaska

Megan Conley, Mission, Kan.

Amy Egelhoff, Lincoln

Taylor Hendrix, Holyoke, Colo.

William Huebner, Hershey

James Lee, Sutherland

Alexxandra Malchow, Beatrice

Katherine Moyer, Adams

Hannah Murray, North Bend

Olivia Nyberg, Stromsburg

ElsiAnna Rodewald, McCook

Brianna Sjolander, Belleville, Kan.

Allison Wilkens, Gibbon

Macy Zentner, Cedar Rapids

2020 Initiates

Some initiates for 2020 graduated last summer or fall in a virtual ceremony. They are noted with an asterisk:

*Samantha Gray, Superior

*Emily Kammerer, Sutherland

Bailey Johnson, Hastings

*Paige McKenzie, Western

Darci Reimers, Boelus

Taylor Sayer, Cambridge

*Brianna Schuck, Harvard

Faith Jamie Spratlen, Lincoln (deceased)

Addison Villwok, Randolph

Nicole Wright, LeRoy, Kan.

PTK officers for 2021-2022:

President: Macy Zentner, Cedar Rapids; Vice President: Taylor Hendrix, Holyoke, Colo.; Secretary/Treasurer: Katherine Moyer, Adams; and Student Senate Representatives William Huebner, Hershey, and Alexxandra Malchow, Beatrice.

The PTK ceremony was held this week in conjunction with graduation events honoring the Class of 2021. Many of the inductees had completed final exams and left campus for their summer or fulltime employment.

