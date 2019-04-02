Public Lands Council Legislative Conference kicks off in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON – The Public Lands Council, a national organization exclusively representing western cattle and sheep producers who hold federal grazing permits, today kicked off its annual Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C. This marks the beginning of a two-day event packed full of briefings with congressional leadership and agency officials as well as an industry reception that showcases American beef and lamb.

The 2019 PLC Legislative Conference agenda includes updates from Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho-01, House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.-At Large, the Department of the Interior, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Forest Service. Additionally, the PLC is hosting a "Best of the West" cookoff reception Monday night featuring dishes from teams comprised of affiliate members.

"This is the premiere legislative event for federal lands ranchers, and we are thrilled to be in our nation's capital," said Bob Skinner, an Oregon rancher who serves as the current PLC president. "We are here to ensure the value of livestock grazing is recognized by demonstrating the benefits of responsibly managed western landscapes. Part of this includes highlighting regulatory red tape that keeps us from doing our job."

"Thanking those key individuals who served as a voice for federal lands ranchers is important to each of us as well," said Skinner. "From agency leadership who led the lengthy process for the sage-grouse amendments to those who championed measures benefiting the ranching community in the Natural Resources Management Act, we had a successful year, and we want to express our gratitude."

To learn more about the issues impacting federal lands ranchers visit http://www.publiclandscouncil.org.