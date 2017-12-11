Pudding Chip Cookies | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

2 1/4 c. flour

1 c. margarine

12 oz. package chocolate chips

4 oz. package vanilla pudding mix

1 tsp. baking soda

1/4 c. white sugar

1/4 c. brown sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

2 eggs

1/2 c. chopped nuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix margarine, sugar, vanilla and pudding.

Beat in eggs, add flour and stir in chocolate chips and nuts.

Drop by teaspoon on an ungreased cookie sheet.

Bake for 8 to 10 minutes.