Pumpkin Nut Bread |Helen Druse, Lafayette, Colo.

1/3 c. shortening

1 1/3 c. sugar

2 eggs

1/3 c. water

1 c. pumpkin

1 tsp. baking soda

1 2/3 c. sifted flour

1 c. chopped nuts

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cream shortening, and add sugar, eggs, water and pumpkin.

Add all dry ingredients.

Beat well and bake for 45 to 50 minutes in a loaf pan.

In high altitude, add 1 tbsp. of flour.