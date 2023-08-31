Purina Animal Nutrition launches scholarship program for students involved in animal agriculture

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — Purina Animal Nutrition, along with the Land O’Lakes Foundation, is announcing its new scholarship program designed to assist students involved in agriculture and livestock production in pursuing their passions and further their educations.

Current undergraduate students who have experience raising and caring for small or large livestock, equine and/or poultry, are eligible to apply for four $5,000 scholarships. Along with the impact animal agriculture has had on their lives, desired applicants will be able to demonstrate academic excellence, leadership skills and community involvement, and have a clear vision for their future.

Scholarship applications will be accepted Aug. 28 through Oct. 12. Awardees will receive their scholarship funds for the Spring 2024 semester at their current educational institution. The scholarship is open to all undergraduate students enrolled in an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school.

To learn more about the Feed Greatness Scholarship and apply today, visit https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/purina .

