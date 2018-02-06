Queen clinic will be held March 17 in North Platte, Neb.

A group of former titleholders and a mother/daughter professional photography team will offer tips, tricks and pageant strategies during an upcoming rodeo queen clinic in North Platte, Neb.

The 2018 Miss Rodeo Nebraska Rodeo Queen Clinic will begin at 8 a.m., March 17 at the North Platte Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.

The instruction will be tailored to two age groups. The cost for the 12-17-year-old age group is $125, and the cost for participants 18-25 is $180. Parents and coaches can attend for $50.

Pre-registrations must be postmarked by March 10. After that date, the cost of the clinic will increase to $200 for the senior group and $150 for the junior group. There will be no refunds.

The presenters for the clinic will include:

Lori (Bortner) Harding was Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2002 and Miss Rodeo America 2003. In the years since her reign ended, she has used her marketing and communications degree from Chadron State College to serve as the executive director for NEBRASKAland Days, as business development executive and member of the leadership team for the Tri Valley Health System and as a sales marketing representative for a cutting horse operation in Reno, Nev., and Stephenville, Texas. Today, Harding and her husband, Patrick, live and farm north of Cambridge with their four young children.

Johna Niedfelt was Miss Rodeo Nebraska 1984 —­ the same year she won the horsemanship competition at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant. Since then, she has been involved in showing Quarter Horses and in volunteering with rodeo queens on both the state and national levels. She is the current president of the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association and is in her fourth year on the Miss Rodeo America, Inc. executive board. Niedfelt has been involved with the MRA Pageant's horsemanship committee for 20 years and presently serves as its co-chair.

Joni Qualm, Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2015, grew up near Ericson, Neb. After graduating nursing school in 2014 and serving her year as queen, she spent time at home helping at her family's Quarter Horse breeding facility, training headquarters and cattle ranch. Currently, Qualm is pursuing a career in functional medicine and cosmetic/aesthetics. She resides in Denver, where she works for a restorative health clinic, providing a wide range of services including overall skin care, hormone replacement therapy, cosmetic injections, body contouring and overall women's health. She recently had the opportunity to judge a competition she once competed in: the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyo.

Alyssa Howell, Miss Nebraska 2015, placed in the Top 12 at the 2016 Miss America Pageant. She spent much of her year as Miss Nebraska traveling the state, speaking at elementary schools and fundraising events. In addition, she gathered donations for her nonprofit program, Miracle Bags, which delivers comfort items to children receiving treatment in Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. She traveled the country visiting CMN Hospitals, delivering over 250 miracle bags in just one year. Today, Howell lives in Omaha, where she is a senior at Creighton University. She will graduate in May with a degree in elementary education. Howell is currently student teaching in a fifth-grade classroom in Elkhorn and has recently accepted an upper elementary position with Elkhorn Public Schools, which will start this fall.

Since placing first runner-up to Miss Nebraska in 2008, Rachel Daly has been a volunteer in the Miss America system in various capacities. That includes being a local director, Miss Nebraska's Outstanding Teen director and, currently, executive director of the Miss Nebraska Organization. Daly has helped the past three Miss Nebraskas achieve honors at the Miss America Pageant in the form of a Top 12 overall placement, a Top 6 interview placement and a STEM scholarship finalist. Daly has a doctor of pharmacy degree and practices as a clinical pharmacist at CHI Good Samaritan in Kearney. When she's not working or volunteering with Miss Nebraska, she is chasing after her two children, Camilla and Cooper, and spending time with her husband, Tyler.

Becky Carr and Kellie Augustyn are the mother-daughter team that make up KC Creations Photography of Burwell, Neb. KC Creations has worked extensively in the western industry, doing commercial work for Wrangler, STS Ranchwear, Macie Bean Boots and many other brands. Carr and Augustyn have been official photographers for the Miss Rodeo America Pageant and have had their work featured in several national publications and on ESPN. They have been big supporters of the Miss Rodeo Nebraska program and are currently platinum sponsors for 2018 Miss Rodeo Nebraska — Kristin Kohmetscher.

Augustyn is the main photographer and photo editor for KC Creations. She has a degree in journalism and public relations from Oklahoma State University. She has written and photographed for many equine industry publications, including "Western Horseman," "The AQHA Journal" and "Quarter Horse News." Augustyn has also been involved in rodeo queen pageants since the age of 16. She earned many local titles and earned various awards at the MRN Pageant, including first runner-up and the coveted horsemanship award. Since her days as a contestant, she has been a pageant coordinator, judge, sponsor and event photographer.

Carr is the videographer, album designer and bookkeeper for KC Creations. Before launching the business, Carr was an amateur photographer who garnered many awards and publications. She has been involved in rodeo queen events as a "queen mom," committee member, event photographer and sponsor.

Also at the MRN clinic, there will be a boutique where past, current and future titleholders can buy and sell rodeo queen clothing and accessories. The boutique will be set up all day.

Registration forms for the clinic are available under the "events" section at missrodeonebraska.org. Checks should be made payable to the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association. They can be mailed to Lolly Klug, P.O. Box 160, Maxwell, NE 69151.

More information about the queen clinic is available through Jane Qualm, (308) 201-0037, or janequalm@hotmail.com.