QuickBooks for Farm-Ranch Record Keeping workshop to be held Nov. 13 in Scottsbluff, Neb.

A QuickBooks Desktop for Farm & Ranch Record Keeping workshop will be held on Nov. 13 in Scottsbluff.

The workshop will take place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Panhandle Research & Extension Center in Scottsbluff. The cost to attend is $65 per person. To register call (308) 632-1230.

Jerry Terwilliger teaches the basics of QuickBooks Desktop in a hands-on workshop, focusing on the record keeping needs of farmers and ranchers. Participants will learn how to input transactions, use accounts, categories, inventories, invoices, and run common reports. Classes are limited to seven participants each, please register soon.