QuickBooks workshop Feb. 8 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska

The basics of QuickBooks financial software for farmers and ranchers will be taught in a workshop Feb. 8 in Scottsbluff, Neb.

The workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the UNL Panhandle Research & Extension Center. To register call Jessica Groskopf (308) 632-1247.

Cost is $65 per participant, and the class is limited to five participants.

Jerry Terwilliger of the Center for Rural Affairs teaches the basics of desktop QuickBooks, focusing on the record-keeping needs of farmers and ranchers. Participants will learn how to input transactions, use accounts, categories, inventories, invoices and run common reports.

The workshop is offered by Nebraska Extension in collaboration with the Center for Rural Affairs Rural Enterprise Assistance Project and the SBA Women's Business Center.