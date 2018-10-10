QuickBooks workshop Oct. 24 at Scottsbluff

The basics of QuickBooks Desktop financial software for Farm & Ranch Record Keeping will be taught in a workshop Oct. 24 at Scottsbluff, Neb.

The workshop will take place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, 4502 Avenue I.

Jerry Terwilliger teaches the basics of QuickBooks Desktop, focusing on the record-keeping needs of farmers and ranchers. In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn how to input transactions, use accounts, categories, inventories, invoices and run common reports.

The workshop fee is $65 per person. Class size is limited. To register, call (308) 632-1230.