QuickBooks workshop set for Scottsbluff, Neb.

The basics of QuickBooks financial software for farmers and ranchers will be taught in a workshop Dec. 15 at Scottsbluff, Neb. The workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research and Extension Center, 4502 Ave. I. To register call Jessica Groskopf at (308) 632-1247.

Jerry Terwilliger of the Center for Rural Affairs teaches the basics of desktop QuickBooks, focusing on the record-keeping needs of farmers and ranchers. Participants will learn how to input transactions, use accounts, categories, inventories, invoices, and run common reports.

Cost is $55 per participant, and the classes are limited to five participants per location.

This workshop is being offered by Nebraska Extension in collaboration with the Center for Rural Affairs Rural Enterprise Assistance Project and the SBA Women's Business Center.