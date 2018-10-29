Quicken for Farm-Ranch Record Keeping Nov. 8 in Scottsbluff, Nov. 15 in Sidney

Quicken for Farm & Ranch Record Keeping workshops will be held in Scottsbluff and Sidney in November.

Nebraska Extension Educator Jessica Groskopf will teach how to use Quicken, a popular commercial record-keeping package that is user friendly, inexpensive and easy to find. Quicken is flexible for ag and non-ag business enterprises and separates out family living expenses.

Each workshop is limited to 10 participants. The cost to attend the workshop is $20 per participant. Dates, places and registration details:

Scottsbluff, Nov. 8, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, 4502 Avenue I. To register call (308) 632-1230.

Sidney, Nov. 15, from 6-9 p.m. at the South Platte NRD, 551 Parkland Drive. To register call the Cheyenne County Extension Office at (308) 254-4455.

Quicken's checkbook register makes for a familiar environment to begin computerized record-keeping. Quicken comes with home and general business income and expense categories, but Groskopf will show how to easily import farm categories to match the tax Schedule F.

Quicken allows organization of finances by category and subclasses, but also has a tag feature that is useful for splitting enterprises, by partnership share, or by ranch. Quicken allows users to split transactions, so one check written at a local gas station can be divided among several expenses: fast food, oil for the tractor, and farm fuel for the feed pickup.

Reports such as transactions, cash flow, account balances, balance sheet, comparison, and tax summary, can easily generated, information filtered and layout modified. Quicken files can also be exported to QuickBooks®, used by many tax accountants.

The hands-on training will include computer time with Quicken and a demonstration of how to run reports helpful for financial decisions.