Peggy

Coming up with pithy comments is an art unto itself. How readers relate depends upon what is happening in their lives. Quotes may be glanced over or may cause one to ask, “How did anyone know I needed to hear this now?” Read and be inspired.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but you deserve people in your life who think you are a big deal!” Unknown

“Some people do what they’ve gotta do to live where they wanna live. Others live where they have to live to be what they wanna be.” Baxter Black

“Ask yourself if what you’re doing today is getting you closer to where you want to be tomorrow.” Unknown

“I am a great believer in luck. The harder I work, the more of it I seem to have.” Coleman Cox

“The ability to speak several languages is an asset, but the ability to keep your mouth shut in any language is priceless.” Unknown

“The average millionaire reads a nonfiction book per month.” Dave Ramsey

Things you should never say when requesting service from a service provider or a company, “I am in no hurry.” Unknown

“Seek the counsel of people who are wiser than you are. Ask their advice, and listen.” Ask Amy (Amy Dickinson)

“A nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation.” Ronald Reagan

“Today’s 3-year-olds can switch on laptops and open their favorite apps. When I was 3, I ate mud.” Unknown

“Oelrichs is so small, if you know where it is, that’s where you are from.” Baxter Black

“If you don’t have time to do it right, when will you have time to do it over again?” John Wooden

“Just once, I want the prompt for username and password to say, close enough.” Unknown

“Understand that there are times when it is necessary to give up.” Ask Amy (Amy Dickinson)

“Surround yourself with happy, successful, and loyal people.” From a column by Bill Sniffin

“When I get a headache, I take two aspirin and keep away from children just like the bottle says.” Unknown

“I just heard a 2-year-old refer to pockets as ‘snack-holes,’ and that’s my new name for them.” Unknown

“Be decisive. Right or wrong, make a decision. The road is paved with flat squirrels who couldn’t make a decision.” Unknown

“Farm kids are problem solvers.” Unknown

“If you can’t think of a word, say “I forgot the English word for it.” That way people will think you’re bilingual instead of an idiot.” Unknown

“The worst thing in life is to end up with people who make you feel all alone.” From the 2009 film “World’s Greatest Dad,” written and directed by Bobcat Goldthwait.

“Your call is very important to us. Please enjoy this 40-minute flute solo.” Any company

“I hate it when I can’t figure out how to operate the iPad and my tech support guy is asleep. He’s 5 and it’s past his bedtime.” Moms

“We live in a time where intelligent people are silenced so stupid people won’t be offended.” Milo Yield

Smile while you ponder these messages and remember the ones that apply to you.

Sanders is a national-award winning columnist who writes from the farm in southwest South Dakota. Her internet latchstring is always out at peggy@peggysanders.com . She can be reached through her website at http://www.peggysanders.com .