R-CALF USA announces “American Spirit” 24th Annual Convention and Trade Show

BILLINGS, Mont. — R-CALF USA will host its 24th Annual National Convention and Trade Show “American Spirit” Aug. 17-18, 2023, at the Monument in Rapid City, S.D. Excited for another year of inciting producer engagement, the group looks forward to further developing strategies to improve the trajectory of the U.S. cattle industry.

Taking place at the foot of the Black Hills not far from Mount Rushmore, a symbol of American spirit itself, the group looks for the convention to embody the essence of that spirit. Feeding off the themes of freedom, patriotism, liberty, democracy, family and country, the event will provide attendees with the tools to act and defend the American cattle industry against the impending threats they are facing.

Confirmed convention speakers include: Dutch farmer advocate and internationally known political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek, U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-WY., property rights advocate Angel Cushing, No Rancher Left Behind founder and rancher advocate Coy Young, World Trade Organization and Coalition for a Prosperous America trade expert Charles Benoit, Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef expert Tracy Hunt, monopoly power and market concentration expert Claire Kelloway, U.S./Mexico border rancher Erica Valdez, veterinarian Dr. Lora Bledsoe, R-CALF USA’s antitrust attorney Daniel Herrera, and R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard. The event will also include panels featuring sheep industry representatives and the R-CALF USA board of directors. More speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Pre-convention activities and meetings will kick off Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 16, with committee and policy development meetings and an affiliate council meeting. Wednesday evening will host a welcome reception with appetizers, drinks, and early registration and trade show access.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, presentations will follow a convention welcome and prayer breakfast by Max Thornsberry, DVM. The day will conclude with a social, dinner, drinks and entertainment. Attendees will have access to the trade show, silent auction and other activities.

Friday, Aug. 18, will open with the affiliate and trade show breakfast and the business meeting will conclude Friday afternoon activities. The keynote address will be given Friday evening by internationally renowned Eva Vlaardingerbroek from Amsterdam, Netherlands, discussing the Dutch farmer movement, the globalized effort to control the food supply and those who produce it, and how the Dutch fought back and won. A saddle raffle and a live auction fundraiser will follow.

An affiliate report and committee reports from the Animal Identification, Animal Health, Checkoff, Sheep, Marketing, Country of Origin Labeling and Private Property Rights Committees will be presented throughout the course of the convention.

The trade show will be open Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with the different vendors throughout the convention and during the numerous dedicated trade show breaks.

Sponsor and trade show vendor spots are available. To view the agenda, find hotel accommodations, and register to attend or sponsor the event visit http://www.RCALFconvention.com .