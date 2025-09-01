R-CALF USA urges cattle feeders to file claims in final weeks of $83.5M JBS antitrust settlement

On Aug. 15, 2025, the court granted final approval to the $83.5 million settlement with JBS in the In re Cattle and Beef Antitrust Litigation against JBS, Tyson, Cargill and National Beef. The settlement was reached in the class-action antitrust lawsuit filed in 2019 by R-CALF USA, four individual ranchers and the National Farmers Union, though litigation against Tyson, Cargill and National Beef continues.

The deadline for settlement class members to submit a claim form online or by mail is Sept. 15, 2025. The “Settlement Classes” include cattle feeders who directly sold fed cattle for slaughter to Tyson, JBS, Cargill, and/or National Beef from June 1, 2015 to Feb. 29, 2020, and/or for persons who held a long position in live cattle futures traded on the CME prior to June 1, 2015, and subsequently liquidated that long position through an offsetting market transaction at any point prior to Nov. 1, 2016.

The settlement website, http://www.CattleAntitrustSettlement.com , outlines details of the settlement for cattle feeders and futures traders and provides instructions for filing claims. R-CALF USA urges those who meet the Settlement Classes’ description above to visit the settlement website and submit their claims by the Sept. 15, 2025, deadline. As stated in the claim form, any information submitted by feeders and futures traders will be kept confidential and will not be disclosed publicly or to any defendant. “This historic antitrust class-action settlement offers relief to U.S. cattle feeders who were impacted by the collapse in fed cattle prices that began in 2015,” said R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard adding, “We urge every eligible cattle feeder to submit a claim and receive their share of the $83.5 million settlement.

“Don’t let missing records or incomplete details prevent you from filing. Our legal team and the claims administrator are committed to working with producers to validate and uphold legitimate claims — even when full documentation isn’t available. “Time is limited. Cattle feeders have just weeks remaining to file their claim before the Sept. 15, 2025, deadline.”

The Cattle Plaintiffs are represented by Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP, Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel LLP and Robins Kaplan LLP. The court-appointed Claims Administrator can answer questions about the JBS settlement, including how to submit a claim, and may be reached at 1-844-435-8844 or Info@CattleAntitrustSettlement.com .









