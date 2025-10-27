R-CALF USA: USDA’s plan to rebuild the US cattle industry

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced her agency’s plan for American ranchers and consumers. The plan includes increasing grazing access on federally managed lands, ending the current practice by global beef packers of labeling foreign beef with a “Product of USA” label, encouraging procurement of domestic beef for USDA Child Nutrition Programs, expanding opportunities for smaller beef packers, and working with the U.S. Department of Justice to ensure cattle markets remain competitive and fair.

Bill Bullard, CEO of R-CALF USA, the nation’s largest cattle association that exclusively represents cattle farmers and ranchers, issued the following statement in response to the secretary’s plan.

“We greatly appreciate Secretary Rollins’ proposed reforms for the U.S. cattle industry. It’s the first comprehensive government plan issued in decades for the express purpose of revitalizing the domestic cattle industry, which has been shrinking at an alarming rate since the 80s.

“Increasing grazing access on federally managed lands will increase our industry’s capacity to grow, and her plan to enforce the voluntary ‘Product of USA’ rule that goes into effect on Jan. 1 is an acknowledgement that differentiating USA beef from foreign beef is beneficial to U.S. ranchers and consumers.

“The secretary’s reference to conducting regulatory compliance to ensure cattle markets remain open, transparent and fair, and her plan to work with the Department of Justice to achieve this compliance, suggests to us that the USDA understands the serious concerns we’ve been expressing for years regarding the lack of antitrust and fair competition law enforcement.

“While more reforms are needed to sustain a viable domestic cattle industry that can meet America’s food security needs for generations to come, we recognize the secretary has presented a meaningful plan within the scope of her authorities that will help reverse our industry’s ongoing contraction.

“We look forward to working with the secretary to implement this plan. While doing so, we will continue to encourage Congress to enact mandatory country-of-origin labeling, reform the beef checkoff program, and end the unfunded mandate requiring cattle producers to purchase and affix electronic identification ear tags on their cattle. Importantly, we will also continue working with agencies with trade jurisdiction to address our concerns that excessive imports of beef, cattle, and lamb from around the world have decimated our U.S. sheep industry and severely weakened our U.S. cattle industry.”

— R-RCALF USA

USCA: USDA’s ‘Plan for American Ranchers and Consumers’ and unconfirmed reports of Argentina beef imports

United States Cattlemen’s Association welcomes the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s newly unveiled “Plan for American Ranchers and Consumers,” which outlines several positive steps for the nation’s livestock sector. USCA commends the unveiled concepts such as the grazing action plan and predator management. USCA also underscores the important inclusion and enforcement of key existing tools in this plan —such as the recognition of protein’s role within federal dietary guidelines, meaningful support for small and independent processing facilities, and rigorous enforcement of voluntary labeling provisions. These priorities are closely aligned with longstanding industry concerns, and USCA appreciates USDA’s recognition of policies and programs that advance the interests of American cattle producers and consumers alike.

However, USCA is deeply concerned about reports that the administration may move forward with a purchase of 80,000 metric tons of beef from Argentina — quadruple the existing import quota. “We oppose this kind of government intervention in the marketplace and will continue to defend ranchers from this action,” said USCA President Justin Tupper.

Following President Trump’s social media post regarding ranchers, the market reacted. Both live and feeder cattle prices dropped dramatically, directly harming American producers. Despite the positive aspects of USDA’s plan, increasing beef imports poses an immediate and significant threat to U.S. ranchers. “We will remain vigilant and committed to representing U.S. cattle producers on this critical issue. USCA believes in America First, and that begins with standing shoulder to shoulder with the hardworking people who raise the safest, highest-quality beef in the world,” Tupper added. “A deal of this magnitude with Argentina would undercut the very foundation of our cattle industry. Flooding the market with imports would undermine U.S. cattle producers, drive down prices for family ranchers, and weaken the fabric of rural America. Our policies should strengthen American agriculture — not put it at greater risk.”

— United States Cattlemen’s Association