R.P. Smith to headline 2019 Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team banquet

Cowboy poet R.P. Smith will be the featured entertainer at the 2019 Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team Banquet Feb. 9 in North Platte, Neb.

According to his biography, Smith is the fourth generation to raise cattle on the Pine Crest Ranch near Broken Bow.

"It isn't a real big place, but I come from a long line of stubborn and persistent people," said Smith.

Over the years, Smith has supported his ranching habit by entertaining audiences throughout the country. He shares his brand of cowboy poetry and country commentary, something he considers a byproduct of the beef industry, during his performances.

Smith has had the opportunity to work with some of the top names in the world of western entertainment throughout his travels to 14 states and Canada. Additionally, he has been a featured entertainer at some of the largest cowboy poetry gatherings in the country.

Admission to his performance in North Platte is a ticket to the rodeo banquet. Tickets are $50 per person or $350 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased from any team or booster committee member through Feb. 1. They are also available by calling Stacy Hughes at 535-3783, Bobbi Muehlenkamp at 535-3731 or Brenda Peters at 345-8117 or by emailing rodeo@mpcc.edu.

The banquet will begin with a social hour and silent auction at 5:30 p.m., followed by a live auction and a prime rib and Rocky Mountain oyster dinner at 7 p.m.