Rabies case confirmed in Weld County, Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colorado — The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment is issuing a public health alert regarding a recent exposure to rabies.

On July 14, a confirmed case of rabies was reported in a bat discovered in Greeley. At this time, all individuals that we are aware of who had contact with the bat have been separately notified. We are requesting that any individuals who may have had contact with a bat and have not yet reported it to please notify WCDPHE. Rabies is a viral disease that affects the central nervous system of mammals, including humans, and is fatal if left untreated.

Summer is peak season for rabies in Colorado and it is important to know how to protect yourself and your family, including pets, against rabies. Rabies is spread through bites from infected, or rabid, animals. It can spread indirectly when saliva or tissues come in contact with cuts, scratches or other web membranes such as your eyes, nose or mouth. In Weld County, rabies can be found in bats, skunks, raccoons and a few other species.

You can prevent getting rabies by not touching or feeding wild animals; prevent pets from coming into contact with wildlife; and keep horses and livestock up to date on their rabies vaccinations. Rabies is a 100% fatal disease but is preventable when treated early. If you suspect an exposure, take care to immediately wash the affected area with soap and water, then seek medical advice from your primary care provider in a timely fashion or go to your local Emergency Department.

For more information, visit https://www.weldgov.com/Government/Departments/Health-and-Environment/Environmental-Health/Animal-Related-Diseases .