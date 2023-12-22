Rail crossings open as Biden talks to Lopez Obrador

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reopened the international rail crossings at Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas, pleasing many agricultural groups and Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

The National Grain and Feed Association and the North American Export Grain Association said they are “pleased to see the reopening of the Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas railroad crossings to allow for the immediate passage of trains between the United States and Mexico.”

“The North American agricultural supply chain is deeply integrated. Any closure of crossings into Mexico is unacceptable and significantly impacts the flow of grain and oilseeds for both human and livestock feed to one of the United States’ most important export markets and trading partners.

“We call on the governments of the United States and Mexico to continue to dialogue and to put in place measures on both sides of the border to ensure this does not happen again. The free flow of trade across the border is critical to food security for our countries and the region at large. A plan must be in place to keep the border open to commerce between our nations.

“NGFA and NAEGA are particularly appreciative of USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack and members of Congress on both sides of the aisle for their unwavering support and tireless efforts to convince the Department of Homeland Security and CBP of the importance of reopening these crossings to agriculture trade between the United States and Mexico.”

U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers also said they are pleased U.S. Customs and Border Protection reopened the crossings.

“These rail corridors are essential gateways to many loyal flour millers and their wheat food customers in Mexico who rely on the interconnected U.S. and Mexican rail system for a reliable source of high-quality U.S. wheat,” the groups said.

“Even short disruptions in this system can have significant negative effects on both sides of the border. We trust CBP will take the steps needed to avoid rail closures in the future, and we are grateful for their efforts to maintain border security and facilitate lawful trade.”

National Corn Growers Association President Harold Wolle said, “This is certainly a welcome relief. We are very appreciative that CBP was responsive to our calls to have the border crossings re-opened, but we hope this experience serves as a cautionary tale moving forward.”

“Rail is a key mode of transportation for our exports into Mexico, so closing rail crossings can have devastating ramifications for farmers and the economy,” Wolle said.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said, “We’re grateful to CBP for listening to the chorus of industry voices calling for a better approach, and we’re grateful to our biofuels champions on the Hill who delivered our message and helped find a solution to this urgent issue.”

“The bioethanol industry and its farm partners can rest easy knowing that their goods can again flow freely to one of our most important export markets,” Skor said.

Marshall said, “I am glad the Biden administration now understands that you can’t close down major rail routes overnight — but I do remain very concerned that international commerce and many people’s livelihoods in rural America was an afterthought to this administration.”

Marshall noted, “Since Monday, railroads have had to hold over 100 train sets, equivalent to more than 100,000 rail cars and 10,000,000 tons of commodities and goods. Mexico is the top export destination for Kansas wheat. Nearly 70% of wheat exported is moved by rail to Mexican flour mills. In 2021, the U.S. exported more than $2.6 billion of soybeans and more than $4.7 billion of corn to Mexico.”

Also today, President Biden and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico spoke this morning about ongoing efforts to manage migratory flows in the Western Hemisphere, “building on the Los Angeles Declaration for Migration and Protection that President Biden launched in Los Angeles in June 2022,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

The White House added, “The president and President López Obrador agreed that additional enforcement actions are urgently needed so that key ports of entry can be reopened across our shared border.”

“President Biden has asked Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, and White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall to travel to Mexico in the coming days to meet with President López Obrador to discuss further actions that can be taken together to address current border challenges.”