Rainbow Pasta | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

12-oz. package whole-wheat penne
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1 red bell pepper, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tbsp. olive oil
15-oz. can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
1 tsp. dried basil
1 tsp. dried chives
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
1/4 c. Parmesan cheese, grated
1 1/2 c. fresh spinach, torn

Prepare pasta according to package directions; drain and set aside.
In a large skillet, saute bell peppers and garlic in the olive oil.
Stir in beans and cooked pasta.
Add basil, chives, salt and pepper; mix well.
Remove from heat and stir in cheese
Add spinach and toss to coat.