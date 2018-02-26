Rainbow Pasta | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

12-oz. package whole-wheat penne

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp. olive oil

15-oz. can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 tsp. dried basil

1 tsp. dried chives

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/4 c. Parmesan cheese, grated

1 1/2 c. fresh spinach, torn

Prepare pasta according to package directions; drain and set aside.

In a large skillet, saute bell peppers and garlic in the olive oil.

Stir in beans and cooked pasta.

Add basil, chives, salt and pepper; mix well.

Remove from heat and stir in cheese

Add spinach and toss to coat.