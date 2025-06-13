Rainy day people

Meinzer

Have you ever watched people when it starts to rain? That is better than watching people in Walmart. This past week I had to take a bull to the vet. While I was in town, I met my wife for an early lunch while she waited for the kids to get out of vacation bible school. As we sat down to enjoy our lunch, it began to rain. This wasn’t just a light drizzle, this was a toad strangler as my grandma used to call them. This was the kind of rain that looked like the good Lord above had pulled the drain plug on the tub. For a minute or two I began looking for a big boat and animals lining up in pairs. Rain is always welcome in this part of the world, dry years can outnumber the wet, and we’ve learned that mud is always preferable to blowing dust. As the heavens opened and the rain came down, another sight began to unfold.

Whenever it starts to rain, people must forget that it’s just water falling from the sky. It’s not caustic waste that is going to melt your skin off, and clothes will dry eventually. That doesn’t seem to keep some people from doing the strangest things when it rains. As I sat in that dining room looking out the large windows in the parking lot, I decided that more people needed to play in puddles as children. One gentleman was doing high step running as he crossed the parking lot. I guess if you pick your feet up high enough, they won’t get wet when you put them back down. That’s the only conclusion I could draw from watching that guy. Then there was the lady who was using the fast-food bag as an umbrella. I’m no math whiz, but a paper bag the size of a Kleenex box doesn’t have the surface area to offer a whole lot of protection. I think she might have kept about a quarter of her hair dry; the rest was fairly well soaked by the time she got inside.

Other individuals would pull their coats over their heads, their heads and faces would be dry, but their backs and the seats of their jeans were very damp. One gentleman actually stopped to put the back strap of his Crocs around his heel. You know it’s raining when you have to stop and lock in the hubs on a pair of rubber shoes. Every car that pulled in had someone with a different approach to how they should be braving the rain. There were people in flip flops, some in tennis shoes, some in slippers and others wearing boots. One thing they all had in common was walking on their tip toes in some form or another trying to keep them dry. No matter how hard folks tried, there was no solution for dry shoes.

My favorite patron was the lady who totally forgot how to get in her car. I don’t know if she had never seen rain before, thought she might melt if she got a little wet, or was just in such a hurry that she couldn’t remember that your feet and rear end are supposed to go in the car before your head does. This poor woman somehow got in the driver’s seat, and got the door shut, but was stuck there because she was practically folded around the steering wheel. Somehow, she managed to get sorted out without opening the door, but I sure got a chuckle out of watching her do it.

With spring coming to an end and the sound of thunderstorms in the west, I’m thankful for the changing of the seasons. I’ll take rain over snow, and I enjoy the fresh scent it leaves behind. That’s all for this time, remember that a little rain never hurts and keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire. God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.