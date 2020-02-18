Ramah teen wins CSA youth grant, picks heifer

Maranville



Teenager Charley Maranville has been awarded the Colorado Simmental Association’s Youth Grant.

Maranville, a student at Big Sandy School in Simla, Colo., farms and ranches with her family near Ramah. She was awarded the scholarship this winter to help defray the expense of her first Simmental heifer. Maranville selected a bred heifer last week, using the $500 herd builder funds from CSA.

“I help with branding and preg-checking. One of my favorite things is feeding in the winter,” the 14-year-old said. “I plan to always be involved with my herd and cattle because I truly have a passion for cattle and the rural way of life,” she stated on her application.

Krista Rector, Rural Rustlers 4-H club leader, said that Maranville is well rounded, and noted that she’s involved in sewing, swine and beef projects. “Charley is a great asset to the wheat harvest crew, as she drives the grain cart during harvest,” Rector wrote in her reference letter. “She is also very interested in the ranching aspect of their operation. Charley is a hard worker.”

Maranville loves music, reading, school clubs, such as Matchwits, and sports. “Charley is active in our sports program in volleyball, basketball and track. Through her time in junior high, she has developed to be a leader on the court and is someone coaches and players can depend on,” wrote Sammi Swennes, secondary principal of the Big Sandy School District.

“As a volunteer and leader, Charley is always kind to others and respectful,” said Tracey Thieman, Sunday School teacher at Matheson Community Bible Church. “She is someone that knows ad values what a tight community and strong family have given her… I am continually amazed at her ability to see and react to situations with a maturity that is far beyond her years.”

Last week, Maranville selected a red Simmental heifer from nearby CSA member M&H Cattle Co. She plans to exhibit her new heifer, as well as use SimGenetics to enhance her future herd.

Applications for Colorado Simmental scholarships are due each Oct. 1. Details will be posted on http://www.ColoradoSimmental.com.