Ranch group praises Congressional letter to postpone electronic ear tag mandate

Recently, in a letter sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 11 members of Congress called for the postponement of its electronic identification (EID) ear tag mandate on adult cattle shipped across state lines. The letter follows the New Civil Liberties Alliance on behalf of R-CALF USA, South Dakota Stockgrowers Association, Farm and Ranch Freedom Alliance, and area ranchers, filing suit against USDA’s rule and petitioning USDA to postpone the effective date of the rule.

The final rule mandating the ear tags went into effect on Nov. 5, 2024, despite the court challenge, widespread industry opposition and calls to postpone. Sent on Nov. 16, 2024, the letter states, “In light of this court challenge, and the fact that retailers are unable to provide timely access to compliant EID ear tags, despite being required to do so and USDA assurances during the rulemaking process that ear tag manufacturers were prepared for this government dictated change in the market, we urge USDA to consider postponing the effective date of the EID ear tag rule.”

The letter points out the shortcomings of USDA forcing this major shift in industry operations while a large number of cattle producers remain opposed to it. The members noted their concern about the lack of proper authority or resources for implementing the rule and the possible harm to producers and small businesses should a court reverse the rule. “We’re extremely pleased to see this influential group of U.S. Representatives weigh in to protect our nation’s cattle producers from USDA’s ill-conceived and poorly planned scheme that forces expensive, mandatory electronic identification ear tags upon our industry,” said R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard.

The 11 congressional members from eight states who joined the letter include Reps. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., Chip Roy, R-Texas, Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, Jonathan Cloud, R-Texas, Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Andrew Biggs, R-Ariz., Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Jason Smith, R-Mo., and Russell Fulcher, R-Idaho.