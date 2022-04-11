Ranch horse show at McCook begins Friday

Horse enthusiasts can get a healthy dose of equine action this weekend as riders test the versatility and value of working horseback at a ranch.

The Punchy in Pink Spring Roundup is Friday, Saturday and Sunday (April 15, 16 and 17) at the Red Willow County Fairgrounds in McCook. Events include stock cow work, ranch riding, horse confirmation, and trail course.

The show for open class and college contestants is hosted by the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Ranch Horse Team.

“This show is our team’s major event of the year,” said Jessica Burghardt, an NCTA student of Fedora, S.D. “We compete with other college students and host riders in the Versatility Ranch Horse program of the American Quarter Horse Association and the Slidin’ Daze Series Stock Horse events, too.”

Spectators are encouraged to attend any of the sessions, free of charge. Saturday evening is a main fundraising event for breast cancer programs. The popular Punchy in Pink bra race among riders is during the 7 p.m. show.

A portion of entry fees and donations goes to the PIP program of the Working Ranch Cowboys Association.

The show attracts more than 100 entries from contestants in several states, said Jo Hergenreder, NCTA associate professor of animal science and Ranch Horse Team coach.

“We look forward to seeing many friends, families and youth at the shows and Saturday night fun in the arena,” said Burghardt.

The schedule is:

Friday – 1 p.m. Open Class and Jackpot herd work and jackpot cutting, and Versatility Ranch Horse cutting

Saturday – 8 a.m. Working Cow and Reining, all divisions; AQHA Ranch Riding; 7 p.m. PIP events and races

Sunday – 8 a.m. Trail Course and Western Pleasure, all divisions; VRH Confirmation classes

Judges are Scott Merritt, Nebraska, and Sam Rose, Texas.

Details of the NCTA Ranch Horse and Equine Programs can be found at ncta.unl.edu.