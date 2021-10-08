Ranch horses compete at Slidin’ Daze Classic

ELBERT, Colo. — Autumn weather proved ideal for Aggie students and their horses as the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Ranch Horse Team competed in the Slidin’ Daze Fall Classic in Colorado over the weekend.

The classic welcomed entries in the Open and Collegiate Classes. The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture entered five riders in the two-day show at the Latigo Equestrian Center near Elbert, Colo.

“We had a terrific weekend in wonderful facilities. Our riders and their horses did very well,” said Joanna Hergenreder, Ranch Horse Team coach and NCTA equine and animal science professor.

“I am very proud of the students in their second show this semester, how hard they train during the week, and the effort they give for the Aggie team,” she added.

Weekend results were:

Cauy Bennett of Elwood and Katy Sugar Lena were Reserve All-Around Champions in the Collegiate Non-Pro class. They finished first in Pleasure and Trail, second in Working Cow and fourth in Reining.

Jack Berggren of Wahoo, and Roosters Chic Magnet, were third in All-Around Collegiate Non-Pro with second in reining, fourth in Cow Work, fourth in Pleasure, and second in Trail.

Ayden Long of Lebanon, Kan., and Peptos Seven Six finished fourth All-Around in Collegiate Non-Pro, with third in Reining and Working Cow, and fourth in Pleasure and Trail classes.

Devry Bellomy, of Keyes, Okla., and CD Booger Bar 3, was fifth in Collegiate Limited Non-Pro with fifth in Pleasure, fifth in Trail, fourth in Working Cow, and fifth in Reining.

Jessica Burghardt, of Fedora, S.D., and PR Remake, finished strong with fourth in Cow Work and sixth in Reining.

“The team this year has that something extra. I have high expectations for them in and outside of the arena!” Hergenreder said.

Team members Gwen Olberding, Emma Yarolimek, Kirstin Cawthra and Paige Stamper provided ground support. They video recorded the competition which provides valuable review later for Coach Hergenreder and riders.

The Aggies return to Colorado arenas in the next two weekends with the Colorado-Wyoming-Nebraska (CoWN) Stock Horse Association Winterfest Championship on Oct. 7-11 in Loveland, and the Colorado State University Jubilee Oct. 15-17 at Fort Collins.

The fall finale is Nov. 5-7 at the Northeastern (Colo.) Junior College Fall Showdown in Torrington, Wyo.

For details about becoming an Aggie and member of the NCTA Ranch Horse Team, email jhergenreder2@unl.edu .