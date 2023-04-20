Ranch wife wanted

Meinzer

Audrey Powles

I love some of the shows that are created for our television watching pleasure. Reality TV is out of touch with reality, and somehow, I have missed my calling after watching some of these shows. Now I won’t name names because these big TV networks know more lawyers and have a lot bigger pockets than this cowboy, but there is a new show out there where some farmers are on the hunt for a bride to share the farm life with. To summarize without spoiling the show, they bring women from large urban cities and pair them up with simple life farmers and ranchers. Many of these women have never seen a cow, don’t understand the amount of manure on a farm and think that food grows in the back of the grocery store. I cheer for these poor farmers; they must put on the charm to win hearts and teach greenhorns the ins and outs of farm life. Just in case there are any of you lovely ladies out there who are ready to jump head first into life on the ranch without prior knowledge, let me give you a few pointers.

Invest in a good washing machine. Buy the extended warranty and put more emphasis on function rather than fashion. You cannot begin to fathom the amount of dirty laundry that your future husband can create. Cowboys are great at creating stains that give Mr. Clean nightmares. There is no shame in throwing away the shirt that became a splash pad when the hydraulic hose broke. Your overly stingy spouse will get over the loss of the shirt he’s had since Dallas last won a super bowl, and you get an excuse to go shopping to get him a new wardrobe. Be prepared however, he probably only buys his clothes on the clearance rack at the local farm store.

Your house will double as a barn from time to time. Whether or not you like it, there will be baby calves in the bathtub, psychotic dogs that are afraid of thunder hiding under the couch, and orphaned kittens in a shoebox on the front porch. If you expect your house to look like the front page of a magazine, think again. Farm kids are a different breed and they might think their favorite horse needs to watch cartoons and eat watermelon with them in the living room. This doesn’t mean your house will always look and maybe smell like a barn, but if a little dirt scares you then maybe you better marry a banker.

As a ranch wife you will wear a variety of hats. You’ll be the official parts runner, the gate girl when sorting cows, the chauffeur for your husband after he changes fields, and a variety of other tasks depending on the season. Lunch and supper won’t always be eaten around the table at the same time every day. Date nights won’t always be a meal out and a movie, but they might look like a picnic in the swather cab as you mow hay in the headlights. Time spent together will come to mean more than the activity being done. Long hours, late nights and early mornings are part of life on a farm or ranch. It truly is a way of life and not just a job.

Television and movies have romanticized country living and often made it out to be a fairy tale. The truth is that farm living is a lot of hard work. It is stressful and can bring families together or pull them apart. The best advice that I can give to anyone is have fun in your work. Make your family a part of the operation, and make time for everyone and their interests. The crops can wait a day, and once the chores are done you can sure take time for the family now and again. That’s all for this time. Keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire, and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.