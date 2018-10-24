Ranchers praise White House for intent to nominate Skipwith as director of USFW

WASHINGTON – Ethan Lane, executive director of the Public Lands Council and National Cattlemen's Beef Association Federal Lands, released the following statement in response to the Trump Administration's announcement of the intent to nominate Aurelia Skipwith as director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

"We are extremely pleased that the White House is planning to nominate Aurelia Skipwith to lead the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. During her time as the deputy assistant secretary for Fish, Wildlife, and Parks she has proven herself to be an open-minded and thoughtful leader on the most critical issues facing the department. I have no doubt she will bring that same enthusiasm to the Fish and Wildlife Service."