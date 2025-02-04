Ranchers seek settlement with JBS in cattle antitrust case

National Farmers Union, R-CALF USA and four fed cattle producers who filed a class-action antitrust lawsuit in 2019 against JBS, Tyson, Cargill and National Beef, filed a motion with the U.S. District Court in Minnesota on Friday for preliminary approval of a proposed $83.5 million class action settlement.

In a news release, NFU said, “Through their counsel Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP, Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel LLP, and Robins Kaplan LLP, NFU and the other cattle plaintiffs agreed to the proposed settlement, which includes the $83.5 million cash payment and certain non-monetary consideration, including the provision of certain documents, and certain assistance in relation to any subsequent trial against the remaining three Defendants, Tyson, Cargill and National Beef.”

“The settlement is not an admission of liability by JBS, who continues to deny any wrongdoing,” NFU said.