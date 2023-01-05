Ranchers Stewardship Alliance unveils Rural Resilience lineup

The four-part series features free online workshops

Growing our ranching and rural community’s financial, ecological and social resilience with experienced speakers on soil carbon, cattle selection, small ruminant grazing, and rangeland monitoring, the Ranchers Stewardship Alliance “Rural Resilience” webinar series is back for a third year.

Kicking off the 2023 series on Thursday, Jan. 19 is “Soil Carbon: What’s the Buzz?” with guest presenter Peter Donovan, founder of the Soil Carbon Coalition.

Want a better grasp on soil carbon? Analyze the importance of soil microbiology and soil test results while relaying the relevance of each to soil health and profitability during this online workshop. Carbon credit contracting is all the rage. What’s new? What’s old? What are the motivations, issues, benefits, and risks? Join us as we tackle those questions and yours.

The series will continue the third Thursday of February, March, and April with discussions on cattle retention/restocking at a time of drought uncertainty, small ruminant grazing, and photo monitoring to assess your impact on your ranch.

Webinars will be held via Zoom from 7-8 p.m. MST. RSVP and get login information at RanchStewards.org.