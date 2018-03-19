Ranchland Republican Women is Colo.’s newest republican women’s group

DENVER — On March 10, at the 80th Anniversary Celebration for the Colorado Federation of Republican Women amongst the states leading Republican women as well as many top Republican men, elected officials and 2018 candidates, Ranchland Republican Women was announced as a formal charter of CFRW and the National Federation of Republican Women.

CFRW President, Marilyn Harris, made the announcement and presented RRW President Marlene Groves with their charter. The entire CFRW crowd was welcoming of the new club and praised the RRW members for their efforts to help grow the Republican Party.

In addition to Groves, Art and Jacqueline Evans, RRW treasurer, John and Karen Shipper, RRW secretary, along with Jackie Tugwell, RRW member, also attended the recent CFRW event. The entire RRW crew worked and helped with much of the CFRW celebration, from conference and hotel planning, to hosting a reception room, to bringing many live and silent auction items, plus bringing the decorations and even the anniversary cake. In a nutshell, they brought their new energy and enthusiasm and put it to good work, said CFRW Second Vice President Julia Lindahl.

RRW provides a place for all Republicans to get involved, to learn and to participate. They have started with serving members in Elbert County but also have plans to expand into Lincoln County.

Since politics can often be intense and/or filled with political passion, RRW adds the element of community so their members can get involved in worthy community efforts and make a difference not only in elections and in the Republican Party, but where they live.

Just a couple examples of RRW showcasing commitment to community, would be this past January, they held a successful canned soup/food drive, and in April they will be volunteering in Elizabeth at the 9 News Health Fair.

The RRW officers are humbled and honored to be chartered on the 80th Anniversary of CFRW. It brings a special highlight to the efforts of positive and productive Republican women. Meanwhile, no good deed goes unpunished said Groves, RRW president, as while RRW is focused on our positive plans, there is a small group broadcasting their negativity and unhappiness about the existence of RRW – that's politics.

Donna Dreyer-Ross, RRW first vice president, said "she could not be happier; our members and so many others have waited for this type of a group – it was needed."

Ranchland Republican Women is founded to foster and promote the principles of the Republican Party; to inform and educate members and the electorate; to support election of Republicans; to uphold the principles of freedom, equality and justice; to increase the effectiveness of women in government; and to cooperate and assist the CFRW, NFRW (National Federation of Republican Women), and the Republican Party.

Membership is for republicans only. Dues are $25 for a full voting member (women only), and $10 for a non-voting member (can be women or men). All Republicans are welcome. For a membership application and additional information visit http://www.RanchlandRepublicanWomen.org.