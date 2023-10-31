Range Beef Cow Symposium brings educational opportunities to Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado State University Department of Animal Sciences is proud to host the 28th Range Beef Cow Symposium, Dec. 13-14 at The Ranch in Loveland, Colo. The biennial symposium, sponsored by the Cooperative Extension Service and Animal Science Departments of Colorado State University, South Dakota State University, University of Nebraska and University of Wyoming, offers an exclusive program of practical production management information specific to the region’s cattle producers.

This year’s program will highlight a variety of industry speakers delivering valuable, cutting-edge information on beef cattle management strategies ranging from consumer drivers of sustainability to feeder calf marketing. Additionally, sessions will incorporate up-to-date information and data from nationally and internationally known speakers, including several producer panels focusing on hot topic issues and opportunities in the beef cattle industry.

An always-popular feature of the Range Beef Cow Symposium is the evening “Bull Pen” sessions. Speakers will be present for questions and discussion of their topics, offering attendees an opportunity to acquire more in-depth and applied knowledge from presentations earlier in the program.

The symposium also boasts a top-notch trade show showcasing a variety of commercial displays from more than 50 allied industry vendors. Individuals and businesses interested in participating in the trade show are encouraged to register online at https://blueprintmedia.regfox.com/range-beef-cow-symposium-xxviii-trade-show .

A pre-symposium Beef Quality Assurance training will also be provided on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Cattle producers across the Great Plains are encouraged to join the Colorado State University Department of Animal Sciences in Loveland to take advantage of the educational and profit-building seminars at this year’s Range Beef Cow Symposium. Online registration is available at https://blueprintmedia.regfox.com/range-beef-cow-symposium-xxviii . Register by Nov. 25 to take advantage of preregistration rates. Prices will increase on Nov. 26.

For a full schedule of events, speakers and additional information, visit http://www.rangebeefcowsymposium.com or contact Ryan D. Rhoades at (970) 217-0239 or ryan.rhoades@colostate.edu .