Range Beef Cow Symposium XXVII coming to Rapid City, S.D.

The Range Beef Cow Symposium will be held in person Nov. 16-17 in Rapid City, S.D. The RBCS has been held every other year since 1969 and is hosted by South Dakota State University, Colorado State University, University of Wyoming, and University of Nebraska beef cattle extension.

The RBCS is a great place not only to hear the latest updates on topics of interest to the beef industry, but also to network with producers, industry leaders, and the vendors who make it happen.

This year the symposium will feature talks on market outlook, factors affecting the market, research updates on animal health, tips for bull buying, income diversification, the latest in technology and more. The ever-popular bull-pen session will be held the afternoon of the Nov. 16, and is a time where topics presented that day can be discussed in detail with the presenters. Breakout sessions have become popular in the last two symposiums, and allow a time for demonstrations and more hands-on type topics, providing a bit of a break from traditional presentations.

The vendors have always made this symposium possible and affordable for producers. Many vendors selling products and services will be available to visit with conference participants. There will be a wide range of industry professionals there to visit with producers about animal health products, feed, equipment, genetics, finances, products, and more.

The agenda and registration information are listed on Range Beef Cow Symposium | UNL Beef. Questions can be directed to julie.walker@sdstate.edu or kenneth.olson@sdstate.edu .