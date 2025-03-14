Ravenscroft Red Angus Annual Bull Sale
- TFP Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 02/22/2025
- Location: Valentine Livestock – Valentine, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
- Averages:
49 Coming 2-year-old Red Angus Bulls averaged $7,775
30 Commercial Red Angus Bred Heifers averaged $3,733
Top Bulls:
Lot 9 – $15,000. Ravn Charger L3078. 4/29/23; Sire: Ravn Charger G934; MGS: Ravn Wide Timber A304. Sold to K2 Red Angus of Wheatland, Wyo.
Lot 5 – $13,000. Ravn L3130. 5/10/23; Sire: KLJ 1006J; MGS: Ravn Linebacker C537. Sold to Miles Cooksley of Valentine, Neb.
Lot 15 – $13,000. Ravn Suh L3124. 5/8/23; Sire: DVO A Bull Named Suh 179F; MGS: 5L Defender 560-30Z. Sold to TC Berry of Cheyenne, Wyo.
Lot 4 – $12,500. Ravn Pryor L3105. 5/2/23; Sire: K2 Pryor PK 634 092; MGS: MLK CRK Advocate 4324. Sold to John Gies of Keystone, Neb.
Lot 6 – $12,000. Ravn CHL L3100. 5/1/23; Sire: DVO Cool Hand Luke 634G; MGS: VGW Good Year 213. Sold to Brad Pokorny of Halsey, Neb.
Lot 13 – $12,000. Ravn Heritage L3056. 4/21/23; Sire: Beckton Heritage H318 J5; MGS: Ravn Linebacker C537. Sold to Brad Pokorny of Halsey, Neb.
- Comments:
What a day for the Ravenscroft family. Valentine Livestock was packed with some of the area’s most reputation Red Angus breeders looking to add a functional bull to their programs. The Ravenscroft’s develop their bulls with longevity in mind, and they are ready to go to work. Congratulations to the entire family on another great sale.
