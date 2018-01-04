Reacting to OIG, FDA’s Gottlieb promises food recall revamp

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb last week promised to make changes to the agency's process of recalling foods after the Inspector General of the Health and Human Services Department, FDA's parent agency, issued a report critical of the current system.

"The re-issued, final version of the report by the Office of the Inspector General, which examined our food recall practices over the time period from Oct. 1, 2012, to May 4, 2015, raised some significant concerns for me," Gottlieb said in a statement.

In the report, the inspector general said that FDA could not always ensure that firms initiated recalls promptly and that FDA did not always evaluate health hazards in a timely manner; issue audit check assignments at the appropriate level; complete audit checks in accordance with its procedures; collect timely and complete status reports from firms that have issued recalls; track key recall data; and maintain accurate recall data.

Gottlieb said FDA's changes may begin with changing the ways it communicates with consumers about the recalls.