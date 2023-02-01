Reactions to FDA reorganization vary

Joseph Scimeca, the senior vice president of regulatory and scientific affairs for the International Dairy Foods Association, said, “The proposed vision is thoughtful and seeks to consider the many years of feedback from industry stakeholders, including IDFA, as well as the recommendations made late last year by the Reagan-Udall Foundation, to ensure FDA is prioritizing the ‘F’ in FDA and putting first the safety of food for consumers and the concerns of food makers in being able to innovate to meet consumer needs.”

“We strongly encourage the FDA to continue to seek and accept feedback from key stakeholders as they advance the process to implement the proposed changes in the vision. FDA must prioritize collaboration, transparency, and accountability throughout the process to improve the Human Foods Program.”

But Simeca added, “However, the plan released today does not address in any detail how FDA plans to solve the bureaucratic, opaque process to update the hundreds of food and beverage standards that remain woefully outdated and hinder innovation.”

“As FDA considers next steps in this plan, we strongly encourage greater focus on creating a culture that values transparency, a system of clear accountability, and collaboration with food manufacturers to ensure two-way feedback in updating manufacturing processes that are more responsive to consumer demands.

“We are pleased to see the FDA propose to establish a deputy commissioner for the Human Foods Program that includes the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition and portions of the Office of Regulatory Affairs. This single act, if implemented to ensure collaboration and accountability to FDA stakeholders, will begin to advance positive change at FDA provided the appointed commissioner possesses the necessary leadership and food safety qualifications.

“We are disappointed, however, that this new remit will not include the Center for Veterinary Medicine, where there is significant overlap with human health. Details will matter in how the new deputy commissioner manages the reorganized Human Foods Program and the proof will be in the pudding,” Simeca said.

The National Milk Producers Federation tweeted, “Here’s to hoping the new Human Foods chief … devotes the time and energy to enforce proper use of dairy terms on labeling. Consumers have waited too long.”