The Fence Post Magazine and Tri State Livestock News are committed to supporting students and teachers in the rural communities we serve and call home. In an effort to ensure that every rural student has access to books that tell the stories of the places and people who they can relate to, we’re partnering with our readers.

We created the Reading on the Ranch program with the goal of promoting agriculture and literacy through the donation of books to schools that are nominated by our readers.

Between now and Dec. 31, 2021, we will be collecting monetary donations to purchase books from 10 local, rural authors we have chosen. Those titles will be distributed to participating educators and libraries in rural communities throughout Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Montana.

To nominate your favorite teacher or elementary school, please contact Sam Tenpenny at stenpenny@tsln-fre.com and don’t forget to request to have a farmer or rancher come read to and talk about agriculture with your students when the books are delivered in January.

Help us further promote this year’s Reading on the Ranch program by participating in our coloring contest! Winners will receive an autographed book, prize package, and be featured in both newspapers. Visit our website, http://www.thefencepost.com/reading-on-the-ranch, to download the image, and make sure to submit your artwork to Sam or Rachel by Dec. 31, 2021. The coloring page will be in both publications in November.

To donate to the Reading on the Ranch program, please visit our website, or mail your donation to Rachel Gabel c/o The Fence Post magazine, 603 Eighth Street, Greeley, CO 80631 or Sam Tenpenny, c/o Tri State Livestock News, 1501 Fifth Avenue, Belle Fourche, SD 57717.

