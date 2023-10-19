Ready, Set, Solve: Speaking proposals sought for 2024 Stakeholders Summit

The Animal Agriculture Alliance announced the theme of its 2024 Stakeholders Summit: “Ready, Set, Solve! Advancing Animal Agriculture.” The 2024 Summit is set for May 8-9 in Kansas City, Mo. Speaking proposals for the event are being accepted through Nov. 22. Interested speakers can submit their proposals at https://bit.ly/AAA24RFP . Registration for the event will open in January.

Dozens of speakers. Hundreds of perspectives. Countless ideas. And that’s just at the starting line of the 2024 Summit. It’s going to take a team to drive our future forward. It’s going to take you, running alongside fellow stakeholders from across the food chain who know that putting in the work is the only way to transform today’s challenges into tomorrow’s solutions. Are you ready? Then take your spot at the 2024 summit.

The alliance is currently seeking proposals for keynote presentations and panel discussions that fit the 2024 theme. Presentations should provide unique and thought-provoking ideas and focus on actionable tools attendees can immediately use and implement. For more information, visit the proposal guidelines and form . For questions about the speaker proposal process, contact Abby Kornegay at akornegay@animalagalliance.org .

“The annual Stakeholders Summit is known for its dynamic speaker-filled schedule, and the 2024 summit will be no different,” said Hannah Thompson-Weeman, president and CEO, Animal Agriculture Alliance. “The alliance team is excited to tap into the 2024 Olympics theme with an emphasis on propelling animal agriculture toward the ever-evolving finish line as we all work to reach our collective goals. We look forward to curating an agenda that embodies this focus.”

REGISTRATION AND SCHEDULE

Registration for the Summit will open in early 2024 and a tentative schedule will be shared at that time. Check the summit website for the most up-to-date information. You can also follow the hashtag #AAA24 for periodic updates about the event on social media. For general questions about the summit please email summit@animalagalliance.org or call (703) 562-5160.

The summit is a one-of-a-kind conference attended by a diverse group of decision makers, including representatives from farms, ranches, allied industries, food processors, restaurants, grocery stores, legislatures, universities, government agencies and media. The 2023 summit , themed “Partners in Progress: Building a Sustainable Future for Animal Ag” and held in Arlington, Va., attracted nearly 320 attendees. Select session recordings from the 2023 event are now available for public viewing, including:

Get involved:

Show your support for the alliance’s outreach efforts by becoming an official summit sponsor today. For more information on 2024 sponsorship opportunities, contact Hannah Thompson-Weeman at hthompson@animalagalliance.org .