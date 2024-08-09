Real rural

Trying to explain our rural life to urban dwellers who have never lived in a rural area may be met with skepticism, to put it mildly. As a trustee with the South Dakota State Historical Society, I traveled 214 miles to the state capitol in Pierre, S.D., a few times per year for meetings. While returning home on a recent trip, as I traversed the state highway I saw five other cars in the first 115 miles. It was a mid-Friday afternoon, good weather, no reason to not have more traffic — except few people live here.

The most recent statistic I found online gives 868,799 as the population of the entire state of South Dakota. Compare that to San Francisco which has a population in 2024 of 788,478 (both figures are from WorldPopulationReview.com). To look at it another way, there are only 13 cities in the U.S. with a population of 800,000 or more. South Dakota must be seen to believed, especially by city dwellers. I realize many readers live in rural areas and understand, yet it may be implausible even to some of them.

With no street signs — because there were no streets — country people gave directions using common landmarks. When directions to a ranch included things like turn at the corner of the old, abandoned road grader, you knew you are going to a remote place.

Our name was on our rural mailbox for 35 years. Since we live a quarter of a mile from the mailbox, I just told people to watch the mailboxes for our name, as they neared the miles I had indicated. It was a great help for our visitors. Once the rural emergency address signs were put in place, our number fit right over the top of our mailbox. I removed the nameplate from the box. But I forgot and gave the same directions I always had, including the name on the mailbox. My first visitor arrived and she told me the name was not there. From then on, I changed my instructions to include the 911 number.

Now we have the emergency numbering system and our roads have names on signs. We have had to learn the new neighborhood numbers and “streets.”

The second necessity of giving instructions is not to rely on landmarks that are no longer in place or have otherwise changed. This is especially relevant for those who have contact with tourists. If you refer to “Lulu’s Corner,” but LuLu’s house was removed years ago, and the corner is in a cow pasture, it is not helpful. Hot Springs was referred to as a one-stoplight town for years. Directions were given with that light as a mark. Then one day a second stoplight was installed. Little things can make a big difference for visitors and newcomers. For the rest of us, we need to heed changes though we recognize that old habits are difficult to break.

