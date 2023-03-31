Rebecca Burton named 2022 Hugh Hammond Bennett regional planner of the year recipient

Rebecca Burton, who is based out of Craig, Colo., is being recognized for her exemplary work in effective stakeholder communication, partnership building, conservation planning and implementation, as well as her involvement with professional conservation organizations, and commitment to educating and training others. Courtesy photo

The Hugh Hammond Bennett Award for Conservation Excellence recognizes individuals at the local, state, and national level for extraordinary achievements in and contributions to the soil and water conservation movement in the United States.

“The Colorado conservation community is so proud of the work Rebecca Burton has done in order to be recognized,” said Chad Cherefko, NRCS Area 1 Conservationist. “There are so many great conservationists competing for this recognition which speaks to the outstanding accomplishment. Rebecca serves as a great example of what a person can accomplish when they put their heart into their work and we are grateful to call her one of our own.”

Burton, who is based out of Craig, Colo., is being recognized for her exemplary work in effective stakeholder communication, partnership building, conservation planning and implementation, as well as her involvement with professional conservation organizations, and commitment to educating and training others.

“Northwest Colorado is home to abundant wildlife species with unique challenges that open the door for a wide-span of practices such as brush management, fence conversions and removal, wet-meadow restoration, and so much more,” Burton said. “Some of the most exciting work I’ve had the opportunity to be part of is the first series of Zeedyk wet-meadow restoration projects implemented in Moffat County in partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Bio-Logic Inc., and Wildland Restoration Volunteers. In three years, we have built over 150 of these rock structures in eroded drainages in the county’s sagebrush country to restore the water table, reduce erosion, and improve the surrounding vegetation for livestock and wildlife, particularly sage grouse. Projects using new techniques like the Zeedyk structures wouldn’t be possible without the knowledge and curiosity of collaborative partners, and I look forward to continued efforts in the future.”

Burton’s other efforts include projects such as restoring historic elk migration corridors, creating improved greater sage grouse brood habitat, and increasing reliable water sources for wildlife-use during times of extreme drought.

“My work wouldn’t be possible without the ranchers and farmers of Northwest Colorado who are eager and willing to work with NRCS to improve wildlife habitat in the expansive landscape of Moffat County,” Burton said. “From the Pinyon-Juniper woodlands to the Sagebrush-steppe and mixed-mountain shrub communities, these diverse ecosystems keep my work interesting from one day to the next.”

Through her work, Burton has positively impacted local producers, her colleagues, local students, and the greater landscape of Colorado’s northwest corner. After being recognized at the NACD Annual Meeting in New Orleans, Burton said: “I want to express my deep gratitude to NACD and NCPP for the honor of receiving the Regional Hugh Hammond Bennett Award. I am thankful for the immense support from my peers and honored to be recognized alongside many outstanding conservationists. I am fortunate to work with incredibly wise and forward-thinking ranchers, farmers, wildlife enthusiasts, and a myriad of other partners, which enables me to learn every day and constantly grow as a range and wildlife conservationist.”