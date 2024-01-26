Rebooting the craft of horseshoeing draws resurgence of cowboys to Wyoming

Considered a huge accomplishment, student Leroy Hanson does a "hot shoe" on a horse’s hoof as the smoke rolls off. This picture will be featured in the school’s brochure. Courtesy photo

Shoes4

Preserving the art of being a professional farrier and learning the tools of the trade is opening up new career doors through intensive courses like the resurgence of the Wyoming School of Horseshoeing at the Terry Bison Ranch Resort just north of the Colorado border not far from Cheyenne, Wyo.

Students have come from all over the U.S. and from other countries to the Wyoming School of Horseshoeing on the front range of the Rocky Mountains on I-25, about 15 minutes from Cheyenne since 2017 to learn the importance of equine hoof care, balancing of horses’ hooves and anatomy.

“This is especially important in ranching for horses’ general balance, traction and protection of the foot,” said Lonnie Falk, teacher at the Wyoming School of Horseshoeing. “Their hooves grow one-fouth inch a month, so we set up cycles six weeks out, when we take off the growth and replace it with a shoe.”

In addition to being recognized by the American Farrier Association and one of six schools affiliated with the International Farrier Association, an AFA pre-certification program is planned at the Wyoming school, before the end of this summer.

“Besides preparing students to be a farrier, we want students pre-certified to be prepared and know what to study for the AFA certification; and be able to do a shoeing before a board and pass written and practical tests,” Falk said.

Several current students recently paused briefly, to share their farrier ambition with The Fence Post, and their energy built off each others’ enthusiasm.

Student Kory Danielson trims a horse’s hoof, at the Wyoming School of Horseshoeing near Cheyenne, Wyo. Courtesy photo Shoes1

HARD WORK AND DETERMINATION

Payton Thompson, 22, of northern Wisconsin knows being a farrier is hard work, but he wants to help keep this much-needed trade going.

“It’s not just about shoeing, but they add other parts about the horse, which will take you farther in the business aspect and help with interacting with customers,” Thompson said. After seeing the program recognized on the American Farrier Association website, he signed up for the eight-week course. They also offer a two week course and four week classes.

Another student Jace Piepgras, 27, from Hugo, Minn., is apprenticing, and has already built up time under his belt.

“I came out here to work under Lonnie. I’m learning forging, and I really want to learn and stick with Lonnie and see what that builds into,” Piepgras said.

One student brought his camper. There are multiple RV sites with full hookup or a bunkhouse where most of the students stay, which is included in the tuition, as well as daily meals provided.

Student Chase Byam, of Nowata, Okla., also a bull rider, just turned 19 and plans to take his experience and knowledge back to Oklahoma afterward.

Horseshoeing school student Jace Piepgras is forging a horseshoe. Courtesy photo Shoes2

“They let me shoe a horse on the second day. We do a lot of reading and I’m learning to be a farrier,” Byam said.

Typically, the course can handle up to 12 students, at a time.

A welder by trade, Leroy Hanson, 28, of Helena, Mont., is halfway into the four-week program.

“I hope to add on being a farrier, besides being a welder. In just two weeks, I’ve learned so much — shoeing horses and forging,” Hanson said. He was thrilled they have already been going out to ranches with the instructor.

“It’s exciting. You get to see how horses react outside of this program.”

Also from Montana and in the four-week program, Kory Danielson, 27, from Fairview, appreciates getting to meet with clients early on.

“It’s hard to get farriers where we are, and mainly I want to learn how to correctly shod my horses. This is a very hands-on school,” Danielson said.

Horseshoeing school student Payton Thompson finishes up a trim on a horse. Courtesy photo Shoes3

DEALING WITH HORSES

Being a farrier is horsemanship and provides the opportunity of a one-on-one relationship with the horse.

“You have rank horses, which will make you more efficient in the long run, and you have calm horses. A horse has a two-hour patience level and after that, you have to really work with it,” said Falk, who has been teaching for almost six years, but who has worked on horses nearly 20 years. “I’ve got horses, I grew up around horses and cattle and been in the ranching industry my whole life.”

Considered a huge accomplishment, student Leroy Hanson does a “hot shoe” on a horse’s hoof as the smoke rolls off. This picture will be featured in the school’s brochure. Courtesy photo Shoes4

The two week courses are geared for a horse owner interested in learning to how to pull their own horseshoe and apply the knowledge to put one back. Four weeks is more hands on. The eight-week course helps students work under an apprentice and be ready to operate their own farrier businesses.

“Originally, this was a trail ride operation and a small company and we couldn’t afford to hire out a lot of our farrier work. But, horses never let us down and I think there’s a lot of opportunity in horses,” said Dan Thiel, owner of the Wyoming School of Horseshoeing and the Terry Bison Ranch. He said all five students are planning on returning to get pre-certified. “Even when the chips are down, you can always find some good honest work in horses.”

So, investing in and building the school is a joy for Thiel, who grew up on a ranch and always had horses. He wants to help others learn to take care of them. A decline in members at the school over the past couple of years is a direct result of COVID, as well as Thiel experiencing health issues. But, he’s back with new staff and building it back better than ever, he said.

“We’re gettin’ it going again and its taking off. I’ve had my share of the old guy health issues, but I’m back and back in the fight,” Thiel said.

What’s also invaluable to the students is earning trust.

“It’s about the amount of trust that the school puts into their students, and the business aspect. A big part is working with the horse owner and knowing the health of the horse, which shows the quality of the teaching, and trusting us,” Thompson said, adding, “I want to be a farrier, and there’s one proper way to do it. It’s hard work and I like how this school can filter out who’s best for it.”

Piepgras shared, “It’s also great having different friendships with people from around the country, and they have always said we could reach out to them,” Piepgras said. “It’s turned into a family and friendships.”

Future students can apply directly on the website at http://www.wyomingschoolofhorsehoeing.com , calling the Trading Post at (307) 634-4171 or messaging them on Facebook at Wyoming School of Horseshoeing.