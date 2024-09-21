Rebuilding after Remington Fire; Short Draw Fire

The Remington Fire burned a reported 196,368 acres over a 40-plus mile path in northeastern Wyoming and southeastern Montana just three weeks ago. Hundreds of cattle perished in the fire, and hundreds of miles of fence were destroyed.

Rachel Adam launched early relief efforts to help affected ranchers, many of whom were her close friends and neighbors, setting up a benefit account for funds to put toward fencing supplies.

Even before donations started rolling in, Rachel’s friend Heather Herman started planning a volunteer work day to start rebuilding burned fences. They picked the dates of Sept. 7-8 for the project.

The Remington Fire Rebuild crew. Photo by Rachel Adam

“We were not sure it was going to work,” Adam said. “She was putting the word out all over and we knew we needed the money to come in to buy supplies so we would have something for the volunteers to do.”

Waiting over Labor Day weekend was stressful, she said, not knowing if donations would come in. But when she checked the account on Sept. 3, it was there.

Grant’s Hardware in Broadus donated a pallet of t-posts, and Adam was able to purchase another ten pallets with donated funds, dispersing them between four of the hardest-hit ranches on Wednesday. Friday, Sept. 6, Adam picked up another trailer load, as did Herman’s husband.

Backburn used to combat the Short Draw Fire. Photo by Stephanie Bowers

“We just about bought Grant’s out,” she said. “We headed out with another 2,800 posts.”

People had made donations toward fencing supplies directly at Grants, and these funds also were put towards the posts.

“People have been so generous,” Adam said. “Our next goal is to purchase a truckload of posts, and I will be working with Grants moving forward as well.”

After getting everything delivered on Friday, “Heather and I were holding our breath,” Adam said.

People had said they were coming, but obviously it was a volunteer situation, and “you don’t know till they show up,” she said.

Ten people brought skid steers with fencing attachments, and over 60 people spread out across five ranches to start rebuilding some fences.

Food was donated for sandwiches and sack lunches for everyone, and an evening meal was provided at the OW Ranch headquarters, also serving as base of operations for volunteer crews.

Sarah Parmigiano was in charge of food for the weekend.

“It was really difficult to plan for, since we had no idea if 20 people or 200 people would show up,” Heather Herman said. “Planning food was interesting, but we ended up getting more food donated than we could use, and afterwards divvied it out to all the landowners.”

Throughout the weekend, Herman “delivered water, food and tried to keep track of everything.”

Rebuilding efforts include hundreds of miles of fence. Photo by Rachel Adam. DSC_1281

Also instrumental in helping everything come together were the Montana Stockgrowers Association and the Rosebud County Cattlewomen.

“Both of these organizations have been incredible with helping the affected ranchers, both with donations and getting hay to people,” Herman said. “Both groups continue their efforts; they have been the unsung heroes getting our ranchers back on their feet. Fire season isn’t over.”

Although what was accomplished Sept. 7-8 may have only been a “drop in the bucket,” Adam said that giving the ranchers who lost so much to the Remington Fire a small ray of hope was probably the biggest outcome.

Hugs, tears, astonishment and smiles on neighbors’ faces were beyond rewarding for Adam and Herman.

“Doing the fencing was great,” Herman said, “But what this really did for people was give them some hope and encouragement going forward. When you look outside and all you see is black, and your list of things do to is huge, it can seem pretty dark. This was a bright light for people.”

SHORT DRAW FIRE

The Short Draw Fire started Sept. 11 around 2 p.m. in northern Campbell County, Wyoming, and quickly burned north into Montana. As of 5 p.m. Sept. 13, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Community Preparedness & Fire Prevention Specialist Carmen Borchelt provided the following report:

“The Montana DNRC County Assist Team, led by Incident Commander David Hamilton assumed command of the Short Draw Fire at 6 a.m. this morning. The fire is currently [estimated at] 40,000 acres and is actively burning on Wyoming state, Montana state, Bureau of Land Management and privately-owned lands. The primary objectives of fire mitigation efforts is to protect homes and grazing rangelands. The goal is to minimize wildfire damage to these areas, ensuring the safety of human life and preservation of natural resources.

The Short Draw Fire in Montana. Photo by Montana DNRC

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, local government and multiple agencies responded to the Short Draw Fire located approximately 30 miles north of Gillette, Wyo. The fire originated in northern Campbell County, Wyoming, and rapidly spread into spread into Powder River County, Montana, by Wednesday evening.”

On September 18, fire managers on the Short Draw Fire confirmed the wildfire destroyed 36 structures, including five homes and 31 outbuildings.

“We are relieved that no lives were lost, and we are grateful for the incredible teamwork that

ensured residents were able to evacuate safely,” said Jeff Bender, Campbell County Fire

Department Fire Chief, in a DNRC press release. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of homes, grazing lands, and the disruption to lives. Our hearts go out to everyone affected, and we stand united with the

community during this difficult time.”

Stephanie Bowers and her husband Bill ranch with his family on the Horseshoe I Ranch, south of Broadus, Mont.

Bill headed out Wednesday afternoon to assist in fighting the Short Draw Fire, just the latest in a series of devastating fires to impact the northeast Wyoming and southeastern Montana area. Area volunteer fire departments and ranchers made the initial attack on the fire and worked round the clock for 36-48 hours.

Stephanie’s parents picked up their two children at school in Broadus and took them to their home.

“I don’t think I would have had even a sliver of sanity that first night if I’d had my babies with me at home,” she said.

Stephanie’s father-in-law got a message through Wednesday night to her and his wife that they had better get things packed and be ready to leave.

“My dad came at 11 p.m. that night, got my 20 goats and took them home with him,” she said.

“We are right on the edge of the evacuation lines,” she said. “

A backburn was created Thursday on Bowers’ land to try to prevent the fire from traveling further north, but Stephanie said that strong and variable winds made the situation worrisome.

“If the wind had turned, it would have gone straight to our house,” she said. “Last night they sent most of volunteer firefighters home to finally get some much needed rest.”

Friday morning, Bowers said things were looking a bit more like they were getting back to normal, so she was able to go to work in Broadus, but their home is still in the evacuation warning area.

“I’m 36 years old, and I still have a teddy bear and a quilt my grandfather made for me in my Tahoe,” she said. “If it flares up, they’re going with me.”

Bowers is grateful to the many local volunteer fire departments involved in fighting the fire.

“I want to give a huge shout out to Broadus Volunteer Fire Department,” she said. “You, gentlemen, are an absolute credit to our community and we are forever grateful for you. Biddle Fire, Campbell County, DNRC, BLM, as well, were all out from the start. We are forever grateful for all of the hard work you all put into fighting these disasters.”

200 total personnel, 27 engines, six helicopters/aircraft, six hand crews and five heavy equipment operators have been actively involved in fighting the Short Draw fire. The cause remains undetermined, and the fire size is estimated at 40,000 acres.

“They are definitely getting a handle on the fire today,” Borchelt said. “The wind hasn’t been as crazy. A lot of folks are working the fire to keep it contained.”

Personnel numbers do not count the ranchers who have been fighting the fire, she said.

“Volunteer firefighters are huge here, we can’t do it without them. They’re the ones doing the initial attack, and they are very important.”

To assist those impacted by the fire, the DNRC County Assist Team (CAT) has hosted landowner

meetings to address questions and provide resources for rebuilding. Additionally, the state of

Wyoming created a resource page for those effected by wildfire, available at

https://www.uwyo.edu/barnbackyard/resources/wildfire.html

“The collaboration between Powder River County, Campbell County, and the DNRC CAT has

been a dedicated effort to support residents impacted by the Short Draw Fire, particularly those

who have lost structures, grazing lands, fencing, or outbuildings,” said Devin Bowman, Powder

River County Sheriff in the September 18 release. “Our office will remain available to answer any questions or provide further assistance.”

Officials expect 100% containment of the Short Draw Fire by end of day, September 20, 2024. It is currently estimated at 34,557 acres.