7-Layer Dip

  • 2 avocados – peeled, pitted and diced
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/4 cup salsa
  • 1 ½ tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
  • ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 (8 ounce) container sour cream
  • 1 (1 ounce) package taco seasoning mix
  • 1 (16 ounce) can refried beans
  • 4 roma (plum) tomatoes, diced
  • 1 bunch green onions, finely chopped
  • 2 cups shredded Mexican-style cheese blend
  • 1 (2.25 ounce) can black olives – drained and finely chopped
  1. Gather the ingredients.
  2. Mash avocados in a medium bowl to desired consistency. Mix in cilantro, salsa, lime juice, garlic salt, and pepper. Set aside.
  3. Blend sour cream and taco seasoning in a small bowl until combined. Set aside.
  4. Spread refried beans in a 9×13-inch dish or on a large serving platter. Top with sour cream mixture; cover with guacamole. Top with tomatoes, green onions, Mexican-style cheese blend, and black olives.
