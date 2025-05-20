7-Layer Dip
- 2 avocados – peeled, pitted and diced
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1/4 cup salsa
- 1 ½ tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
- ground black pepper to taste
- 1 (8 ounce) container sour cream
- 1 (1 ounce) package taco seasoning mix
- 1 (16 ounce) can refried beans
- 4 roma (plum) tomatoes, diced
- 1 bunch green onions, finely chopped
- 2 cups shredded Mexican-style cheese blend
- 1 (2.25 ounce) can black olives – drained and finely chopped
- Gather the ingredients.
- Mash avocados in a medium bowl to desired consistency. Mix in cilantro, salsa, lime juice, garlic salt, and pepper. Set aside.
- Blend sour cream and taco seasoning in a small bowl until combined. Set aside.
- Spread refried beans in a 9×13-inch dish or on a large serving platter. Top with sour cream mixture; cover with guacamole. Top with tomatoes, green onions, Mexican-style cheese blend, and black olives.
Trending - Recipes