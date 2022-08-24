Air-Fried Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

16 jumbo Shrimp, fresh, raw, jumbo (11-15)

¾ teaspoon Cajun seasoning

8 strips thin sliced bacon, cut in half

16 toothpicks

2 tablespoons hot honey (such as Mike’s Hot Honey)

Place shrimp on a plate and sprinkle both sides with Cajun seasoning. Wrap each shrimp with 1 narrow strip of bacon and fasten with a toothpick. Refrigerate for 25 to 30 minutes.

Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

Air-fry shrimp for 3 minutes. Flip and continue cooking until bacon is lightly crispy, 4 to 5 minutes more. You may have to do 2 batches depending on the size of your air fryer.

Remove shrimp to a plate and drizzle with hot honey. Serve immediately, being watchful of any toothpicks.