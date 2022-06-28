Air-Fryer Beets with Orange Gremolata and Goat Cheese
3 medium fresh golden beets (about 1 pound)
3 medium fresh beets (about 1 pound)
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 tablespoons orange juice
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
1 tablespoon minced fresh sage
1 garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon grated orange zest
3 tablespoons crumbled goat cheese
2 tablespoons sunflower kernels
Preheat air fryer to 400°. Scrub beets and trim tops by 1 in. Place beets on a double thickness of heavy-duty foil (about 24×12 in.). Fold foil around beets, sealing tightly. Place in a single layer on tray in air-fryer basket. Cook until tender, 45-55 minutes. Open foil carefully to allow steam to escape.
When cool enough to handle, peel, halve and slice beets; place in a serving bowl. Add lime juice, orange juice and salt; toss to coat. Combine parsley, sage, garlic and orange zest; sprinkle over beets. Top with goat cheese and sunflower kernels. Serve warm or chilled.
Honey Beet Bread
2 packages (1/4 ounce each) active dry yeast
