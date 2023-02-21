 Air Fryer Carrots (Sweet & Spicy) | TheFencePost.com
Air Fryer Carrots (Sweet & Spicy)

  • 1 serving cooking spray
  • 1 tablespoon butter, melted
  • 1 tablespoon hot honey (such as Mike’s Hot Honey®)
  • 1 teaspoon grated orange zest
  • ½ teaspoon ground cardamom
  • ½ pound baby carrots
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed orange juice
  • 1 pinch salt and ground black pepper to taste
  1. Preheat an air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray the basket with nonstick spray.
  2. Combine butter, honey, orange zest, and cardamom in a bowl. Transfer 1 tablespoon of the sauce to a separate bowl and set aside. Add carrots to remaining sauce and toss to coat. Place carrots in the air fryer basket.
  3. Cook in the preheated air fryer, tossing every 7 minutes, until carrots are roasted and fork-tender, about 15 to 22 minutes.
  4. Mix orange juice with reserved honey-butter sauce. Toss with cooked carrots until well combined. Season with salt and pepper.
