Air Fryer Carrots (Sweet & Spicy)
- 1 serving cooking spray
- 1 tablespoon butter, melted
- 1 tablespoon hot honey (such as Mike’s Hot Honey®)
- 1 teaspoon grated orange zest
- ½ teaspoon ground cardamom
- ½ pound baby carrots
- 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed orange juice
- 1 pinch salt and ground black pepper to taste
- Preheat an air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray the basket with nonstick spray.
- Combine butter, honey, orange zest, and cardamom in a bowl. Transfer 1 tablespoon of the sauce to a separate bowl and set aside. Add carrots to remaining sauce and toss to coat. Place carrots in the air fryer basket.
- Cook in the preheated air fryer, tossing every 7 minutes, until carrots are roasted and fork-tender, about 15 to 22 minutes.
- Mix orange juice with reserved honey-butter sauce. Toss with cooked carrots until well combined. Season with salt and pepper.