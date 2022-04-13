Air-Fryer Chicken Parmesan
2 large eggs
1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 teaspoon pepper
4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounces each)
1 cup pasta sauce
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Optional: Chopped fresh basil and hot cooked pasta
Preheat air fryer to 375°. In a shallow bowl, lightly beat eggs. In another shallow bowl, combine bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese and pepper. Dip chicken in egg, then coat with crumb mixture.
Place chicken in a single layer on greased tray in air-fryer basket. Cook until a thermometer reads 165°, 10-12 minutes, turning halfway through. Top chicken with sauce and cheese. Cook until cheese is melted, 3-4 minutes. If desired, sprinkle with chopped basil and additional Parmesan cheese and serve with pasta.
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User